Buffs keep hot streak going with road win over Beavers

Three weeks ago, Colorado broke a seven-game losing streak with a win against Oregon State. On Thursday night in Corvallis, the Buffaloes continued their roll to six wins in seven games as they defeated the Beavers again, 60-52.

While the Buffs (16-11, 6-8) have been on a bit of a streak as of late, the opposite could not be more true of the Beavers, who have yet to win a conference game (4-23, 0-14).

As was to be expected, seniors Derrick White and Xavier Johnson led the way with 20 and 17 points respectively. But even their production couldn’t save either team from offensive woes that plagued them during the game, as the Buffs finished with 41.5 percent to the Beavers’ 38 percent.

Throughout the first half, each team struggled to get much of anything going on offense as they exchanged blow after blow, but the Beavers held a slight edge. At the half, the Beavers led 25-24 after neither team shot above 35 percent.

At the start of the second, the Buffs took control of the ball and ignited a 10-2 run to regain the advantage. Midway through the half, the Buffs gained as much as an 11-point lead before Oregon State came storming back. With three minutes to go, the Beavers tied it up at 50 and set up for what looked to be an exciting finish.

It wasn’t. After drawing at 52, the Buffs closed out the game almost effortlessly, thus sweeping the series with Oregon State for the 2016-17 season with a 60-52 score.

The Buffs return to action on Saturday, Feb. 18 as they visit No. 7 Oregon at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX.