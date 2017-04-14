The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has added to their ranks this Thursday, April 13, with the signing of Sierra College’s Jaimie Curtis to a National Letter of Intent.

“Jaimie adds a new dimension to your team in that she has combination of size and mobility,” said head coach of the Buffs JR Payne. “We are excited to add Jaimie’s length, experience and tenacity to our front court next season.”

Curtis will have two years of eligibility remaining, and will look to carry her success at Sierra over to Colorado. While in Rocklin, Curtis helped Sierra College reach two Big 8 Conference championships as a freshman and sophomore.

During Curtis’s time with Sierra, she averaged 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.

“Jaimie is a very good student who is excited to make an impact on the court, in the classroom and in the Boulder community,” said Payne.

Photo courtesy of the University of Colorado.