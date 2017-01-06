You can’t write the NFL story without including Terrell Davis

For the third time, Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Once again, it is anyone’s guess whether or not he will be inducted into its hallowed halls.

In a few weeks, the Hall of Fame selection committee will lock themselves in a room, and discuss the pros and cons of each of the nominated finalists. We have all heard the arguments against Davis getting that coveted gold jacket.

“He didn’t play long enough.”

“He only had a few really good seasons.”

“Everyone who ran behind that offensive line gained 1,000 yards.”

I understand each of those arguments, and they may even have a little merit. But can we go back to the most basic of criteria for inclusion in the Hall?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a four-part mission statement that serves as its very basis:

Honor the heroes of the game

Preserve its history

Promote its values

Celebrate excellence

Quite simply, the Hall of Fame exists to tell the story of professional football.

We all know the names that are synonymous with the story of professional football. From the earliest days of pro football, we recall names like Baugh, Halas, and Lambeau. We can also, of course, recognize the names from the Super Bowl era like Starr, Unitas, and Namath. The modern television era has its own memorable characters, when you think of players like Montana, Sanders, and White.

You cannot tell the story pro football without any of these players.

And you cannot tell the story of the pro football without Terrell Davis.

How can you possibly tell the story of professional football, yet omit the only player in its history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, be named the league’s Most Valuable Player and receive the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award?

Sure, he played just a short time due to the knee injuries. Yet for four seasons, Terrell Davis was the best player in the National Football League. From 1995 to 1998, Davis rushed for 6,413 yards and scored an incredible 61 touchdowns.

Just for comparison’s sake, Hall of Famer Gale Sayers rushed for 4,956 yards in his amazing career, and accounted for a total of 56 touchdowns. However, the one thing missing from Sayers’ illustrious career is success in the NFL playoffs. He never participated in a postseason game.

The NFL postseason is where Davis shined the brightest.

Davis played in eight postseason contests, and racked up some of the greatest numbers in league history. In those eight games, against the best competition, Davis compiled 1,140 rushing yards, had 19 catches for 131 yards, and scored 12 touchdowns.

His worst game ever in the postseason, was when he only accounted for 91 yards in the divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, Davis had just 14 carries in that game, and he still managed to gain 6.5 yards per carry, while scoring a touchdown.

On the biggest stage, in two Super Bowls, T.D. rushed for 259 yards, and scored three touchdowns.

You couldn’t write the story of professional football without greats like Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe, or Doak Walker. They are all in the Hall of Fame. Yet, each one of them played in less games than Davis.

To continue passing Terrell Davis over for the Hall, is to skip a very important chapter in NFL history.

Let’s hope the Hall of Fame selection committee adds that chapter this time around.