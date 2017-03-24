Casey Kreiter makes a visit to the Children’s Hospital Colorado

Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter has had an eventful offseason. The Iowa Hawkeye has been recovering from an injury sustained in the 2016 season, as well as announcing the gender of his future child via twitter.

Kreiter has managed to stay busy in his free time, and has recently made a visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

During his visit, Kreiter spent his time with the children, reading books and signing autographs.

The undrafted free agent joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, and failed to make the roster. Following his time in Dallas, Kreiter headed west to Denver, where he started 10 games in the 2016 season. Although Kreiter missed the end of the season, he has proven to be a viable option as the future long snapper of the Denver Broncos.