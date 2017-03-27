Centennial’s Kevin Gausman gets the Opening Day nod for the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have named their starting pitcher for opening day. On Monday, they announced that they will hand the ball to 26-year-old Kevin Gausman.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Hailing from Centennial, Colo., Gausman stared at Grandview High School prior to heading to Louisiana State, where he was an All-American. The Orioles selected him fourth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Last season, Gausman made 30 starts, going 9-12 with an ERA of 3.61. He has been lights out this spring, posting an ERA of 1.80 in three starts. That is probably only part of the reason he got the Opening Day nod however, as Chris Tillman will open the season on the disabled list due to shoulder soreness.

“I think it’s pretty special,” Gausman said. “There’s not many people who can say they’ve started Opening Day, so I’m very happy.”