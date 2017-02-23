Chad Bettis can now focus on baseball after positive diagnosis from doctor

Games have yet to start, but Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis got a major win on Wednesday. After being diagnosed with testicular cancer this winter, he had surgery. Now, he has gotten news from his doctor that his cancer may be gone for good.

“Today was a big day for me; it was a clean bill of health,” Bettis told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding on Wednesday. “I got the blood work back from the doctor, met with him today, and he said my tumor markers are not detectable.”

Bettis had blood work done on Tuesday. Now, Bettis can again turn his attention to his work on the mound. He is not expected to pitch during the Rockies’ first time through their rotation in Cactus League games, instead throwing a simulated game early next week before taking his regular turn after that.

“This was a tough one for Chad and his family,” Rockies manager Bud Black said via the Denver Post. “I can’t say enough about his mental strength through this. We’ll find out more as we go about where this is headed and where he is as it relates to baseball.”