Chad Johnson challenges wideouts, including Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas

Although NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has retired from his gridiron days, he is still keeping up with his off-the-field-shenanigans. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver posted a series of twitter videos, in which he squared up against Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Following his display of defensive back skills, Ochocinco proceeded to challenge New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a series of 1-on-1 drills.

Just when you thought that Johnson had his fill with challenging two of the top receivers in the NFL, he went on to call out Denver Broncos own Demaryius Thomas.

@ochocinco Told u before I don't talk.. we gone see @ochocinco — Demaryius Thomas (@DemaryiusT) April 5, 2017

Keeping his trash talk nature alive, Johnson responded accordingly.

Technically you just talked even though you said you don't, just for getting slick at the mouth you won't catch ONE ball‼️ https://t.co/XE0tRRHm3m — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 5, 2017

The time and date has not been established for these two powerhouses to square off, but Mile High City is hopeful that Thomas will show out for the hometown team.