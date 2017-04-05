Charlie Blackmon finds doppelgänger for his Forrest of facial hair

Colorado Rockies centerfielder Charlie Blackmon is a man of many talents. He’s an avid video gamer, maybe even the best in the clubhouse. He’s quite the intellectual as well, being named Academic Player of the Year three times in high school and being named to the 2008 ESPN The Magazine Academic All-America Second-Team in college. But the most interesting aspect of Blackmon is that illustrious, untamed beard that may rival James Harden for the best beard in sports.

Blackmon even took to Instagram to compare his luscious face follicles to the legend himself: Forrest Gump.

"I just felt like runnang" #runforestrun A post shared by Charlie Blackmon (@chuck__nazty) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Each beard has it’s pros and cons. Blackmon’s is thicker and better-groomed, but Gump has him beat in length and overall grit. But the question still remains, is Blackmon as talented as the do-it-all Gump?