Chidobe Awuzie and Ahkello Witherspoon on the rise as draft draws near

The secondary of the University of Colorado football team was a large part of the reason the Buffaloes rose so quickly in the Pac-12 last season. It appears as if the NFL noticed.

Graded as a fourth-round pick, Chidobe Awuzie, has seen his stock rise after an impressive NFL Scouting Combine. The cornerback has now reportedly been invited to the NFL Draft at the end of the month.

I'm told #Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie has been invited to the NFL draft and will attend. One of 22 players invited. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 12, 2017

Awuzie’s batterymate Ahkello Witherspoon also impressed at the combine. Now, he is also getting a little a love. This week, he has been making the NFL rounds, visiting several teams.

Both Awuzie and Witherspoon will, in all likelihood, hear their names called in Philadelphia. The NFL Draft will run April 27-29.