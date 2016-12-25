Chiefs overwhelm Broncos in every way to end Denver’s playoff hopes

The Denver Broncos held the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless for two full quarters on Sunday night, but it was everything that happened in the two other quarters that saw them on the wrong side of a 33-10 game and out of the playoff picture.

The Broncos gave up 21 points in the first quarter and 12 in the fourth, while the Denver offense sputtered for all four quarters. With the loss, Denver has been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Denver had to give Kansas City the ball to start the second half, having allowed 330 yards in the first half – Denver’s worst single-half performance in 34 years. Still, Denver was within striking distance thanks to a near-pick-six by Justin Simmons and Justin Forsett’s first Broncos touchdown. A Brandon McManus field goal had the Broncos within 11 to start the half, but a failed fake field goal could have had things closer.

The defense bowed its neck to start things, forcing a punt, but a shaky recovery from Kalif Raymond pinned Denver back on its own 8-yard line. Trevor Siemian connected with Emmanuel Sanders for 26 yards on third down to start Denver’s first drive of the half, but a holding penalty on Donald Stephenson and some questionable game-managment forced Denver to punt. Gary Kubiak negated a 9-yard run that would have set up third-and-one, instead opting for a second-and-five. The pass to Sanders was Denver’s longest play of the game to that point.

Alex Smith and Travis Kelce both beat Denver with their legs on the next drive, first Smith to elude pressure for 24 yards and then Kelce after a catch for a total of 17. But the rest of the KC offense couldn’t contribute and the Chiefs were forced to punt again.

Siemian and the offense sputtered again, though, going three-and-out. Bennie Fowler made a great special teams tackle to keep Tyreek Hill from making any headway on the punt.

The third quarter would come to an end with Kansas City holding the ball, and neither team having scored a point in the period. Kelce set a Chiefs franchise record with a 15-yard reception to give him 158 on the day to that point. Not to be outdone, Smith took off again himself for a 13-yard first-down run to the Denver 12. The Denver defense held firm at that point and Kansas City was forced to kick a field goal, extending their lead to 24-10.

Kalif Raymond made his second mistake of the night (he had muffed a punt in the first half), and this one hurt. Raymond fumbled the kickoff after a return 29 yards, giving the Chiefs the ball back at the Broncos’ 36-yard line. Kansas City couldn’t turn it into seven points, and a 39-yard Santos field goal made it a three-possession game.

As the game, and Denver’s postseason hopes, entered desperation mode, the Broncos offense looked like it might be starting to click a little. Jordan Taylor made a nice catch and run for 26 yards and Devontae Booker had a couple of decent runs, but a holding penalty on Donald Stephenson set up a play that more or less defined the day for Denver.

Devontae Booker, trying to pick up a first down, had the ball dislodged by Daniel Sorensen. Michael Schofield had a chance to recover the fumble, but sent it flying back up into the air. After a bit of pinballing, the ball eventually found its way into Sorensen’s hands. Donald Stephenson took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play to cap an ugly play all the way around.

The Chiefs rubbed salt in Denver’s wound on the ensuing possession when nose tackle Dontari Poe lined up as a fullback, took a direct snap and then passed for a touchdown to Demetrius Harris to cap the scoring, 33-10.

That wasn’t the end of Denver’s bad night, though. Trevor Siemian was intercepted on the final play of the game and Denver was officially eliminated when Eric Berry took a knee.

Denver still has one game left to play, a home contest against Oakland, who could be fighting for a No. 1 seed with backup quarterback Matt McGloin at the helm.

Here’s how the MHS team and the rest of the Denver media saw the second half, and the effective end of Denver’s season, unfold…

#Broncos outgained 330 yards to 145 in first half. If saw stat right, most yds allowed in first half by Denver in 35 years — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2016

#Broncos defense forces KC's third punt of the game. Denver now getting ball back down 11 points. FG before half would have made it 1-score. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) December 26, 2016

If you're note playing the ball, get away from it. Don't fall on it & set up a scramble. Not sure what Raymond was thinking there. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

So it's not just Norwood. Why can't the Broncos figure out this punt return thing? #9sports — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 26, 2016

lol, Denver gets a 9 yard run and a 3 and 1, but took the penalty instead for a 2nd and 5. Sheesh. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 26, 2016

Kubiak skillfully turns 3rd and 1 to 3rd and 14. The in-game decisions continue to be brilliant. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 26, 2016

Watching a slow death of a Champion is tough Donald Stephenson with yet another penalty . O Line is Just a brutal unit overall. #Broncos — Todd Romero (@ToddRomeroTV) December 26, 2016

Denver is the only team to not allow anyone to gain 400+ yards in a single game the last two seasons … KC is at 393 yards right now. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

Another 3 and out. KC radio just said the only 2 teams worse than Denver for that stat are SF and LA. Not good company. #9sports — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 26, 2016

We all now about offensive line issues, but regardless Siemian has had his worst game. He's 13-for-33. Misfired on many open targets — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2016

The Broncos offense has scored 2 TDs in its last 3 games. One came on a 39-yd drive in Nashville. The other came on a 6-yd drive tonight. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2016

Santos kicks a field goal to make it a 24-10 Chiefs lead with 11:59 to go. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 26, 2016

Kalif Raymond coughs it up and that feels like a dagger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2016

Cairo Santos is good from 39 yards out … Kansas City extends its lead to three scores, at 27-10 with 8:51 remaining. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

Donald Stephenson has five penalities in this game, four of which were accepted. That's bad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 26, 2016

Chiefs out here throwing TDs to nose tackles. That's how bad it's got for the Broncos. They getting played with by KC. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2016

I'm pretty sure I just saw a Dontari Poe jump pass/touchdown… but I'm not positive. I blacked out when he dropped back. #Chiefs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2016