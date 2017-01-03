Chris Harris and Aqib Talib ranked as the NFL’s best cornerbacks in 2016

It is no secret that the Denver Broncos secondary (affectionately known as the “No Fly Zone”) is elite. That being said, it’s one thing to say that your team boasts the best cornerback tandem in the NFL, it’s another to have the stats to back that statement up.

According the Pro Football Focus (with a h/t to Broncos Wire), Chris Harris Jr. was the highest-graded cornerback in the league last season. Just behind him in second place? None other that current Broncos (and former Kansas Jayhawks) teammate Aqib Talib.

Last season, Harris had an overall rating of 91.7. He received a 91.6 rating in coverage and a 67.4 rating against the run.

Talib wasn’t far behind, boasting an overall rating of 91.3. He had a grade of 91 in coverage, with a 83.1 rating against the run. His overall rating was actually tied for second with former Broncos cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (of the New York Giants).

Harris and Talib’s games complement each other extremely well. Harris has the quickness to lock down receivers with elite speed, while Talib’s physicality makes him ideal to cover bigger targets.