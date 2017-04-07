Christian McCaffrey gives props to Bay Area great Jerry Rice

Thanks to his college career at Stanford, Christian McCaffrey is revered in the Bay Area. That being said, his legend pales in comparison to that of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. On Friday, McCaffrey gave props to the San Francisco 49ers great.

Does not change speed in and out of breaks. That's an art right there! https://t.co/TsHQOvVUK3 — Christian McCaffrey (@CMcCaffrey5) April 7, 2017

The praise came on a retweet of the following video.

Jerry Rice = a GOAT. His route running = manipulating space w/lethal Decel, complete mvmnt, total body control + Perception-deception vs DBs pic.twitter.com/2K2rdOe2PS — Ross Cooper (@GorillaMyscles) April 7, 2017

Rice and Christian’s father Ed McCaffrey were teammates with the 49ers in 1994. The very next season, the elder McCaffrey joined the Denver Broncos. The following offseason, Christian was born in Denver.

An interesting note: Rice actually finished his career with the Broncos. He was signed by the team in 2005, but retired after failing to make the roster out of training camp.