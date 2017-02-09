Christian McCaffrey goes through drills at mock NFL Scouting Combine

With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a month away, former Valor Christian High School star and Stanford standout Christian McCaffrey is hard at work preparing here in Colorado.

On Thursday, McCaffrey was put through a series of drills by renowned trainer Loren Landow, who is the Director of Sports Performance at Landow Performance Denver. A mock combine, he was given a little taste of what he will be put through in Indianapolis.

McCaffrey ran two 40-yard dashes at the event, with NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright clocking him at 4.46 and 4.48.

Standing six feet tall, McCaffrey showed that he has some hops whilst participating in the vertical jump.

McCaffrey can also be seen showcasing his broad jump.

The scouting combine is set to take place from Feb. 28-Mar. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently ranked McCaffrey as the 21st best prospect (third-best running back) ahead of the event.

