Christian McCaffrey goes through drills at mock NFL Scouting Combine

With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a month away, former Valor Christian High School star and Stanford standout Christian McCaffrey is hard at work preparing here in Colorado.

On Thursday, McCaffrey was put through a series of drills by renowned trainer Loren Landow, who is the Director of Sports Performance at Landow Performance Denver. A mock combine, he was given a little taste of what he will be put through in Indianapolis.

McCaffrey ran two 40-yard dashes at the event, with NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright clocking him at 4.46 and 4.48.

Here it is again: Replaced @CMccaffrey5 40 yard dash video so his time can't be revealed. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/t24QDpVg7x — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) February 9, 2017

Standing six feet tall, McCaffrey showed that he has some hops whilst participating in the vertical jump.

Christian McCaffrey's vertical in today's mock NFL combine with @LorenLandow pic.twitter.com/osLdM3uCpr — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 9, 2017

McCaffrey can also be seen showcasing his broad jump.

Christian McCaffrey's broad jump pic.twitter.com/eNOsLuMrft — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 9, 2017

The scouting combine is set to take place from Feb. 28-Mar. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently ranked McCaffrey as the 21st best prospect (third-best running back) ahead of the event.