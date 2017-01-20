Christian McCaffrey prepares for draft with former Bronco Brandon Stokley

After a stellar collegiate career at Stanford University, Colorado native and Valor Christian High School graduate Christian McCaffrey has rigorously been preparing for the 2017 NFL Draft with renowned trainer Loren Landow.

Along with Landow, former Denver Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley was helping McCaffrey prepare for the draft Friday afternoon. McCaffrey tweeted a picture of himself and Stokely, thanking the former Bronco for the experience.

Grateful to learn from one of the best slot receivers in the game. @bstokley14! @LandowPerform pic.twitter.com/tQL186FZjJ — Christian McCaffrey (@CMccaffrey5) January 20, 2017

McCaffrey finished his Stanford career with 6,987 all-purpose yards, 33 touchdowns and a second-place finish for the 2015 Heisman Trophy. He is the son of famed Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Former Broncos tight end and Colorado State alumnus Joel Dreessen was also assisting during the session, as was Denver native Bo Scaife, who is the only tight end in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, kickoff return and a tackle in the same season.