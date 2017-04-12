Christian McCaffrey set to visit with Denver Broncos on Thursday

Denver Broncos fans who are hoping for a hometown hero may be getting what they wish for in this year’s NFL draft, as some experts have Christian McCaffrey coming to Denver. The Broncos will have a chance to get to know the Denver native a little better, as McCaffrey will visit with the team on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It won’t be a long drive to Dove Valley for McCaffrey, likely around 20 minutes. It is also a facility his father Ed McCaffrey is very familiar with, though it it has undergone renovations since he retired in Feb. 2004.

Despite the Broncos’ needs at the offensive line, many experts feel McCaffrey is a player any team in the league could use effectively. His unique skill set make him an offensive coordinator’s dream, and Mike McCoy’s potent passing offensive schemes could benefit from McCaffrey’s speed and route running ability.