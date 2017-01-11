Avalanche asking a lot in return for captain Gabriel Landeskog

Thanks to their recent struggles, trade rumors have begun to surround Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog. Even if they are willing to move their captain, it isn’t like the Avs will just give him away.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Insider Trading” on TSN, the panel tackled the topic of Landeskog. During the discussion, Darren Dreger outlined the Avalanche’s asking price.

“It’s a lot, and you can understand why it would be a high price,” said Dreger. “We’re talking about a top-level defenseman, a first-round pick, plus.”

Though Landeskog only has 13 points in 29 games this season, one can still see why he has such a high asking price. The 24-year-old offers more than just points. He can play in all situations, play physical and can bring leadership as well.

Selected by the Avalanche with the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Landeskog has spent his entire career in Colorado. In 385 career games, he has 107 career goals and 259 points, with three straight 20-goal seasons (and four in his five career campaigns).

Landeskog is signed through the 2020-21 season, carrying an annual cap hit of $5.571 million.