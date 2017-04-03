Colorado Avalanche call up Duncan Siemens and Rocco Grimaldi

With their season quickly winding down, the Colorado Avalanche have decided to give a pair of players headed for restricted free agency a look. On Monday, the team announced that it had recalled forward Rocco Grimaldi and defenseman Duncan Siemens from the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

Acquired last summer from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Reto Berra, Grimaldi is currently leading the Rampage in scoring, with 29 goals and 51 points in 68 games. Unfortunately, he also boasts the worst plus/minus on the team, at minus-20. The 24-year-old skated in one contest for the Avalanche earlier this season, going pointless.

A first-round selection (11th overall) by the Avalanche in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Siemens’ only taste of the NHL came in the final game of the 2014-15 season. In 69 games for the Rampage this season, the 23-year-old has two goals, six points, 88 penalty minutes and is plus-2.

The Avalanche will return to Pepsi Center on Tuesday, when they face the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:00 p.m. MT.