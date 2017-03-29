Colorado Avalanche ink Tyson Jost to an entry-level contract

Colorado Avalanche fans will get a taste of the future really soon. On Wednesday, the team signed top prospect Tyson Jost to a three-year entry-level contract. Instead of heading to the AHL on an amatuer tryout, he will join the Avs for the rest of the season.

“Tyson is an all-around player,” said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. “He competes, plays the game hard and is reliable at both ends of the ice. He just finished a strong year at North Dakota and we’re looking forward to seeing him in an Avalanche sweater.”

Selected by the Avalanche 10th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Jost just wrapped up his freshman season at the University of North Dakota. In 33 NCAA games, the 19-year-old scored 16 goals and 44 points, with a rating of plus-44.

Jost also represented Canada at this year’s World Junior Championship, posting one goal and four points in seven games en route to a silver medal.

A two-way, high-energy player, Jost models his game after Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.