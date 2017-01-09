Colorado Avalanche should keep their alternate uniforms at all costs

Out with the old, in with the new.

When the 2016-2017 NHL season comes to a close (a day that cannot come soon enough for many Colorado Avalanche fans), so will Reebock’s time as the official jersey supplier of the NHL. Going forward, the sweaters will instead be made by Adidas.

In order to make the transition easier, Adidas will reportedly be getting rid of all of the NHL team’s alternate jerseys, at least for the immediate future.

Egads! Say it ain’t so!

This decision, if true, would have major ramifications for the Avalanche. Reminiscent of the old Colorado Rockies (hockey, not baseball) uniform, the team’s blue alternates, which were introduced last season, are stunning, nostalgic and far-and-away the team’s best looking kit. Would the team really allow such a solid design to be put out to pasture?

Perhaps the Avalanche will not have to. Solution: make the alternates the home jersey going forward.

Sure, the “A” logo has been around as long as the Avalanche have. The team wouldn’t have to get rid of it entirely either. Keep the current away jerseys (which look better than the home) and put the “A” on the shoulders when the team is at the Pepsi Center.

This idea is far from revolutionary, but could appease all of Avalanche Territory. Jersey heads would have something new to add to their collection. People who like to reminisce about the “glory days” of Roy, Sakic, Forsberg and Foote will still have the whites. The team will pay respect to the history of professional hockey in Colorado, while also likely experiencing a slight influx of jersey sales.

Changing the primary home jersey won’t do anything to improve the team’s performance on the ice. If they keep losing next season however, at least they will look good doing it.