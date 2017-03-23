Colorado Avalanche praise mascot Bernie on National Puppy Day

Many athletes in the Mile High City have dogs. You have probably seen several post about them on social media. That being said, there is only one team in Colorado that has a canine companion to call their own.

That team is the Colorado Avalanche. On Thursday (which happens to be National Puppy Day), they saluted their mascot Bernie, the affable St. Bernard.

It's #NationalPuppyDay and we've got the best! Let's celebrate with a win tonight… Whaddya say, Bernie? pic.twitter.com/rIJ6xyKHV5 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 23, 2017

Bernie can often be caught at the Pepsi Center, banging on his barrel or perhaps even in his dog park. Though he has hardly had a had in helping the Avalanche lick the competition this season, he has at least done enough to give other teams paws.

The Avalanche also saluted sever of their player’s dogs, which can be seen below.