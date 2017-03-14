Colorado Avalanche recall defenseman Anton Lindholm

The Colorado Avalanche recalled Anton Lindholm from the San Antonio Rampage on Monday. The rookie defenseman could make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

His first season in North America, Lindholm has spent the entire campaign in the AHL with the Rampage. In 59 games, the 22-year-old has two goals and 12 points, but is also minus-17.

Selected by the Avalanche in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lindholm came up in the Skellefteå AIK system, which is his hometown team. Though he made his debut with the senior club in 2011-12, he didn’t become a full-time player until 2014-2015. Lindholm also represented his native Sweden at last year’s World Championship.