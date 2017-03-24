Colorado Buffs football team gives back during Week of Service

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of their spring season, preparing for the fall. Yet, the team has taken a break from the practice field, and has gotten involved in the local community.

The Buffs football team has just finished up their “Week of Service”, where they volunteered with a family group that focuses on easing the burdens of life’s day-today obligations, visited three separate elementary schools, helped out at two community food banks and visited two senior living facilities.

Senior captain George Frazier said in a statement that, “it is always important to give back to the community because we were them when we were younger.”

The Buffs also spent Tuesday and Thursday morning writing 365 thank you notes to the Buff Club Donors. The letters expressed gratitude for the generosity and assistance with costs of scholarships to the members of the clubs.

“They gave us the opportunity to have a place like this, the Champions Center, and make us succeed in school on and off the field,” said senior Tim Lynott. “It is just a great experience being able to know that they have our back and make sure that we get the best opportunities.”

The student athletes finished their “Week of Service” buy sending out four groups of Buffs to two elementary schools where they encouraged students to be successful in school.

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off of their best season since 2007, where they competed in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma State. Head coach Mike MacIntyre and his team have taken that success into the offseason, and is translating it into a positive influence in the community.