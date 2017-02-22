Colorado Eagles providing local hockey fans something to be excited about

Hey Colorado hockey fans, need something to cheer for? The Colorado Eagles, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate, are currently on a 12-game winning streak. In 2005, the last time the Eagles won 12 consecutive games, they claimed their first CHL Championship.

Now playing in the ECHL, they are looking to claim their first Kelly Cup since joining the league in 2012. With a record of 35-14-4, they are first in the Mountain Division and are second in the entire league in points behind only the Toledo Walleye.

Most successful teams in any sport do a great job of capitalizing off mistakes and disadvantages the other team provides, and the Eagles have done just that all season. With 57 power play goals and a 25.1 percent success rate, the Eagles have been the best team in the league when they have a man advantage.

Goalie play has also been key in their recent success. Clarke Saunders’ 22-6 record and 2.45 goals against average are both third-best amongst league netminders. Center Casey Pierro-Zabotel has been a strong all-around player all season, with 46 assists and 65 points, which is good for second-best in the ECHL in both categories. Forward Matt Garbowsky has also been an offensive powerhouse, scoring 29 goals and posting 61 points, good for third and fifth in the league, respectively.

The Eagles look to continue their hot streak, as they take on the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday night at the Budweiser Events Center.

Photo credit: Standout Imagery.