Colorado Mammoth acquire Stephen Keogh from Rochester Knighthawks

The Colorado Mammoth dipped into the trade market on Thursday, acquiring forward Stephen Keogh from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2018 NLL Draft and a second-rounder in 2019.

“We’ve had interest in Stephen for years,” said Mammoth president and general manager Steve Govett. “We felt now was the opportune time to bring him to Colorado, and we look forward to him contributing right away.”

A six-year veteran, Keogh has 120 goals and 123 assists in 77 career games. He won three NLL Championships with the Knighthawks after being selected, after winning two NCAA championships with perennial college powerhouse Syracuse.