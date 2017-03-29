Colorado native Horan out, Colorado native Howell in for USWNT

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team announced Wednesday that Colorado native Lindsey Horan has been ruled out of their April matches due to a hip flexor strain.

Horan, from Golden, Colo., is a midfielder and a forward for the USWNT. She’s played in 33 games for the U.S. and has scored three goals in her career. On the club level, Horan had an extremely successful stint at Paris Saint-Germain from 2012-2015, where she nearly averaged a goal per game, scoring 46 goals in 58 matches. She signed with the domestic side the Portland Thorns in 2016, and has six goals in 15 appearances.

To replace the prolific Horan, head coach Jill Ellis has tapped another Coloradan in 17-year old Jaelin Howell. Howell, a Windsor native, most recently played for the U.S. U-23 team on March 26 against the Houston Dash.

The USWNT next plays April 6 in a friendly match against Russia.