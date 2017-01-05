Colorado native Troy Terry propels Americans over Russia in thrilling shootout

Finally, Colorado hockey fans have something to cheer about.

No, the Avalanche didn’t get back on track against the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. They lost, badly, falling 4-1. Instead it was a Colorado native and Denver Pioneer that was getting it done against Russia in the World Junior Championship semifinals.

Move over T.J. Oshie, there is a new shootout wunderkind in town. On Wednesday, Highlands Ranch, Colo. native Troy Terry went 3-for-3 in a nail-biting seven-round shootout, netting the game-winner, in the 4-3 victory and setting up a gold medal showdown with Canada Thursday night.

“I think I blacked out for all three of them,” Terry told the NHL Network, “and it couldn’t have worked out better.”

The American win broke a streak that saw Russia eliminate the U.S. in three straight tournaments. It might quite on the level of the Miracle on Ice, but the victory over Russia is still rather significant.

Terry has enjoyed a coming out party, both this season in the NCAA and in the World Juniors. The sophomore has 17 points in 18 games for the University of Denver. A fifth-round pick (148th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, he has six points in six tournament games, a total that does not count any of his shootout tallies.

“He has great skill, great hands,” U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy said of Terry. “He’s got ice in his veins, and he proved that tonight.”

The U.S. will faceoff against Canada on Thursday, after the hosts defeated Sweden in the semifinals. The contest will pit Terry against Avalanche prospect Tyson Jost, who has three points in six tournament games.