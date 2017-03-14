Colorado Rapids add defender Mike da Fonte on two-year deal

The Colorado Rapids added a little depth on defense on Tuesday, announcing that they had signed Mike da Fonte to a two-year contract. The 25-year-old center back scored four goals in 19 games for the USL’s Sacramento Republic FC last season.

“We are pleased to have Mike join our club for the next two seasons,” Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “He is a very athletic central defender with experience in Europe and with two prominent USL sides. We look forward to welcoming Mike to the Rapids.”

Prior to joining Sacramento, da Fonte captained the USL’s New York Red Bulls II. Prior to that, he played in Terceira Divisão Portuguesa [Portuguese Third Division], with S.C. Espinho (2012-13) and Pedras Salgadas (2014).

In the Rapids, da Fonte will be joining the best defensive team in the MLS last season. He has shown an ability to contribute offensively on set pieces as well, with a knack for headers.