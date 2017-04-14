Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard suspended 3 games by MLS

Colorado Rapids and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games, the MLS announced on Friday night.

According to MLSSoccer.com, Howard directed foul language at a Sporting Kansas City fan during the away game on April 9 and got into an alteration with another fan after the game. The Rapids issued a statement shortly after the suspension was announced.

“Tim Howard made an unfortunate and regrettable mistake for which he is being disciplined by MLS,” the statement read. “While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions. We accept the league’s decision and look forward to moving past this. The incidents that took place during our match at Sporting Kansas City last weekend do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim’s character and beliefs, on and off the pitch.”

Howard is known as a fiery competitor, but it usually doesn’t come with profanity or physicality. He is usually the most animated Rapid on the pitch, but leadership is expected from the goalkeeper position in the professional ranks, and Howard is known for being a great “quarterback” from the back.

Zac MacMath will likely get his second start of the season Saturday night against rival Real Salt Lake. MacMath is widely considered to be one of, if not the best backup goalkeeper in the MLS. He is 1-0 in his one start this season and it came in the season opener at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in the form of a shutout.