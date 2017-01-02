Colorado Rapids may look to Manchester City to replace Jermaine Jones

The international transfer window reopened on Sunday. On Monday, the Colorado Rapids were already hard at work trying to find a replacement for Jermaine Jones.

In fact, the team may have already found their target. The Rapids have reportedly entered into negotiations with EPL powerhouse Manchester City, with an eye on signing midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng.

The 22-year-old Adjei-Boateng has spent the last several seasons on loan to the Norweigian side Strømsgodset. In four campaigns with Strømsgodset, he has scored 17 goals, netting three in 28 games in 2016.

Born in Ghana, Adjei-Boateng was signed out of his nation’s Right to Dream Academy in 2011. He projects as a complete player, capable of contributing anywhere on the pitch.

Should he come to Colorado, Adjei-Boateng would face the tall task of replacing Jones, whose rights were traded to the Los Angeles Galaxy last month. Though he doesn’t have a fraction of Jones’ experience, his athleticism and potential make him an intriguing option for the Rapids.