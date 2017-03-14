Colorado Rockies commemorate Pi Day with epic photo

March 14 is a day that will forever live in infamy. It’s Pi Day. For many, the meaning transitions from math class to their local Village Inn. For the Colorado Rockies, the true meaning is not lost. On Tuesday, they commemorated the occasion on their Twitter page.

30 places; that’s pretty impressive. The astute amongst you may notice that not all the numbers match up with the back of their assigned players’ heads. Upon further investigation, they just doctored a photo from their Twitter page.

Nevertheless, the Rockies should be commended for a job well done. Bravo Rockies social media team. Bravo.