Colorado Rockies continue to look for help in their bullpen

By MHS Staff -
Earlier this offseason, the Colorado Rockies made quite the splash in free agency.  First, they added Ian Desmond from the Texas Rangers (presumably to play first base) ; then, they added lefty reliever Mike Dunn from the Miami Marlins.  Now, it appears that they are looking for more.

There will be for both Blanton and Holland. The 36-year old Blanton spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a 2.48 ERA in 80 innings of work. The 31-year-old Holland missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but is a two-time All-Star that could be quite the addition, if he is able to return to form.

The team also hasn’t closed the door on adding another bat to their lineup.

Though he would cost the team a draft pick (the Baltimore Orioles tendered him a qualifying offer), Trumbo could be a worthwhile signing for the Rockies. The 30-year-old led the MLB in home runs last season with 47.  He could conceivably put up video game numbers at Coors Field.

