Colorado Rockies reassign Patterson, Musgrave and Bemboom

The Colorado Rockies continued to inch closer to their 25-man Opening Day roster on Thursday, reassigning three players. They have optioned utility man Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque and reassigned left-handed pitcher Harrison Musgrave and catcher Anthony Bemboom to Minor League camp.

Of the trio, only Patterson was on the team’s 40-man roster. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last season, hitting .444 in 10 games. He is capable of playing in both the infield and the outfield. He hit .271 in Spring Training.

With a solid spring, Musgrave emerged as a surprise contender for a spot in the rotation. In seven games, the 25-year-old posted an ERA of 2.76.Bemboom also had a decent spring, hitting.278 with three home runs.

The Rockies Spring Training roster now stands at 35 players.