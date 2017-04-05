Colorado Rockies release veteran relief pitcher Jason Motte

The Colorado Rockies have unconditionally released right-handed relief pitcher Jason Motte, the team announced on Wednesday.

Motte, who is still owed $5 million, had a forgettable Spring Training with the Rockies. He posted an 8.31 ERA in nine appearances in the Cactus League this year. He was designated for assignment on March 31. Last season, the 34-year-old appeared in 30 games for the Rockies and had a 4.94 ERA.

Prior to the move, the Rockies had a surplus of right-handers in the bullpen. The only two lefties they have are Jake McGee and Mike Dunn, the remaining six are righties, paving the way for the Motte’s release.

Motte, a nine-year pro, is now free to sign with any team. In addition to the Rockies, he played one year with the Chicago Cubs and seven in St. Louis with the Cardinals.