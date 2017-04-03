Colorado Rockies reveal starting lineup for Opening Day

Ahead of their Opening Day matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, the Colorado Rockies released their lineup. Though there will undoubtedly be many different lineups over the 162-game schedule, this is how things will shake out to start the season.

The Rockies boast a good balance of speed and power at the plate. It will be interesting to see what changes come when Ian Desmond and David Dahl return from injury.

In franchise history, the Rockies have gone 13-11 on Opening Day. This marks the sixth consecutive season that the team has opened the season on the road. They have a 3-2 record over the previous five. In their history, they are 9-8 opening the season on the road.