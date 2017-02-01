Colorado Rockies ship Eddie Butler to the Chicago Cubs

The Eddie Butler era is officially over in the Mile High City.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced that they had traded Butler to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed relief pitching prospect James Farris. As part of the deal, the teams will also swap international signing bonus money slots, with the Rockies moving from No. 94 to No. 28.

A former first-round pick, Butler struggled mightily last season, posting a 2-5 record with a 7.17 ERA in 17 appearances (nine starts). The 25-year-old has a career 6.50 ERA in 36 MLB games (28 starts), all of which came for the Rockies.

The 24-year-old Farris split last season between Class A and Double-A, going a combined 2-5 with a 2.59 ERA and 13 saves. Known as a strikeout machine, he also tossed nine scoreless innings in the Arizona Fall League.

Butler was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday.