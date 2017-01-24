Colorado Rockies still in contention to land reliever Greg Holland

After landing Ian Desmond and Mike Dunn earlier this offseason, the Colorado Rockies might have one more trick up their sleeve prior to the start of Spring Training.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Rockies are one of three teams still in contention to add free agent reliever Greg Holland.

things appear to be heating up for greg holland. final 3 teams may be: rockies, nats and a mystery team — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2017

After missing the entire 2016 campaign whilst recovering from Tommy John surgery, Holland is believed to be seeking a two-year deal; something the Rockies may be willing to give him.

The 31-year-old Holland boasts a career 2.42 ERA, is a two-time All-Star and has recorded 145 saves. In 2015, he had and ERA of 3.83 in 44.2 innings pitched.

If he signs with the Rockies, Holland would join Adam Ottavino and Jake McGee in the them bullpen, giving them three relievers with extensive closing experience.