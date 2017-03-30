Colorado Rockies tab Jon Gray as their Opening Day starter

The Colorado Rockies have yet to set their rotation, though they have decided who will be at the top. On Thursday, they named Jon Gray as the starter for Opening Day. He will take the mound on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I’m ready. I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Gray said Wednesday (via the Denver Post).

Having made his debut in the 2015 season, Gray has pitched in 38 career MLB games. The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.79 and a record of 10-12. The Rockies selected Gray third overall in 2013. He will be tasked with leading the youngest rotation in the majors.

Though it has yet to be confirmed, Tyler Anderson and Tyler Chatwood will likely round out the top three spots in the rotation. Who will slot in for the final two is still up in the air. The competition did get a little lighter however, as Harrison Musgrave has been sent to the minors. That likely leaves Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela competing for the forth and fifth spots.