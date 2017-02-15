Colorado State adds nation’s top punter to their recruiting class

The Colorado State football team was set to face a massive hole in their special teams next season. That hole has now been filled.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Bobo announced that Ryan Stonehouse has committed to the Rams. Stonehouse, who was ranked as the Class of 2017’s top punter by Scout.com, chose CSU over California and Illinois.

Stonehouse comes from Mater Dei High School in California, which was ranked as the No. 3 program in the nation. As a senior, he averaged 45.2 yards per punt. His father and two of his uncles were all were NCAA punters.

Stonehouse is tasked with replacing graduating senior Hayden Hunt, who was just selected to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.