Colorado State coach Mike Bobo raves about team’s new stadium

After an up-and-down 2016 season, the Colorado State Rams football team is looking to improve. What better way to do so than providing players, coaches and fans alike a new stadium to revitalize the program. CSU is in the process of doing just that, and head coach Mike Bobo joined The Big Show with Benny Bash, Kent Erickson and Joe Williams on Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the stadium, as well as their upcoming season.

The on-campus stadium will be ready for CSU’s home opener against Oregon State, and will rival the likes of the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field as far as beauty goes. Bobo is incredibly excited about the stadium and the opportunities it’ll subsequently provide.

“If you see it for the first time your mouth’s gonna drop. I can’t believe how beautiful this stadium is,” said Bobo, “It’s an awesome-looking building, facility, and inside we have everything we need as a football program. I’m so excited about it.”

The new stadium will be much more than just a playing field. The various features it will provide will make life easier for Bobo and his players, and should also prove to be valuable in the recruiting process. Schools such as Oregon, Alabama and Clemson have reeled in top-notch recruits with their jaw-dropping facilities, and CSU should be able to do the same.

“It’s not just a football stadium, it’s a multi-purpose facility.” said Bobo, “We got a brand new weight room, 11,000 square feet, nutrition center, a place to feed our players, meeting rooms, training room, everything is right there, right by our practice fields. Everything they need is gonna be in a general vicinity.”

With the new stadium comes new challenges, as CSU will take on three Power 5 teams in the first month of the season in Oregon State, Colorado and Alabama. Bobo feels his team is ready for the daunting task.

“Who made that schedule?” Bobo said jokingly, “I really believe that Colorado State has no ceiling, we can go as high as we wanna go as an institution, a university and as athletic department and football program, and the way you do that is you’re not afraid to play anybody. You wanna play the best.”

Football will be on the main campus for the first time in 50 years, and Bobo is eager for what’s to come for his Rams.

“It’s gonna be an exciting future here at Colorado State.”

Listen to the full interview with Mike Bobo, including his thoughts on the Rocky Mountain Showdown, in the podcast below.

