Colorado State football adds to 2018 home slate by hosting Illinois State

Read this story at CSURams.com

The Colorado State Rams moved one step closer to completing their 2018 non-conference football schedule Thursday, jointly announcing with Illinois State a game to be played Sept. 22, 2018 in Fort Collins.

Colorado State will open the 2018 season Sept. 1 vs. Colorado in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver. The Rams do not yet have a Sept. 8 game scheduled, but will travel to Gainesville Sept. 15 to face Florida before closing the non-conference slate with the Illinois State game at Sonny Lubick Field at the on-campus stadium Sept. 22.

This will be the first meeting between Colorado State and Missouri Valley Football Conference member Illinois State. The Redbirds have participated in the FCS playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and four of the past five, reaching the FCS championship game in 2014. Illinois State was champion of the MVFC in 2014 and ’15.

Among the future games scheduled by Colorado State, the Rams have 17 games slated against opponents in Power 5 conferences between 2017 and 2028. The total includes seven against SEC foes, six against the Pac-12 and four against the Big 12.

The Rams’ home schedule in 2017 features the historic first game on Sept. 9 vs. Abilene Christian, followed by a Sept. 23 visit from Pac-12 foe Oregon State. Dates have not been set for the Mountain West schedule, but home games will include Boise State, Air Force, Nevada and San Jose State. Season ticket packages also include the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

FUTURE COLORADO STATE NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2017

Sept. 2—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 9—ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 16—at Alabama

Sept. 23—OREGON STATE

2018

Sept. 1—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 15—at Florida

Sept. 22—ILLINOIS STATE

2019

Aug. 31—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 14—at Arkansas

Sept. 21—TOLEDO

2020

Sept. 5—COLORADO

Sept. 12—at Oregon State

Sept. 26—at Vanderbilt

2021

Sept. 11—VANDERBILT

Sept. 25—at Toledo

2025

Sept. 6—TEXAS TECH

Sept. 27—at Vanderbilt

2026

Sept. 12—at Texas Tech

Sept. 26—VANDERBILT

2027

Sept. 4—ARIZONA