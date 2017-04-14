Colorado State installs first batch of sod on new Sonny Lubick Field

Colorado has always been known for their grass, but Colorado State University is laying down a fresh batch. This Thursday, April 13, the school installed its first section of turf for the new Sonny Lubick Field, marking the start of growing season.

The material that will make up Fort Collin’s latest field will consist of Shaw Sports Turf’s PowerBlade Pro system, utilizing a ‘revolutionary’ Bolt fiber. This strain is a monofilament fiber, which resembles the shape of a lighting bolt, to create a stronger vertical axis for minimum breakdown, with higher durability.

As technical as a blade of grass can be, the Ram’s fans will most likely direct their attention to their signature logo that will be featured at the 50-yard line.

The $220 million stadium is scheduled to be complete on June 9, 2017. The football team will move in just a few weeks after. The Rams are set to host their first home game on Aug. 26, 2017 against Oregon State in front of their 41,000 faithful fans.

Image courtesy of Colorado State Football/Twitter.