Colorado State safety Braylin Scott arrested on three charges

On Wednesday, Colorado State safety Braylin Scott was arrested by campus police on felony burglary and theft charges. On Thursday, CSU coach Mike Bobo said that Scott has been suspended from the football team.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” Bobo said (via the Coloradoan). “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information. He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

The arrest stems from an April 11 incident. A warrant was issued on May 2. The 19-year-old scott has been charged with burglary of a dwelling, theft of property valued at $5,000 to $20,000 and felony burglary.

Starting seven of the 11 games he played in, Scott led the Rams with three interceptions. He also had 39 tackles. Recovering from a broken wrist, the 19-year-old missed spring practices. He will be a junior in the fall.

Scott is the third CSU football player to be arrested in the last four months.