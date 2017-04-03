Other Colorado teams wish the Rockies luck on Opening Day

Opening Day. Many people think it should be a national holiday. For the Colorado Rockies, it marks a new beginning. On Monday, they will face the Milwaukee Brewers. Other teams in the area took to social media to wish them luck.

The Colorado Rapids may very well tune in, as they are in the middle of a long break between matches.

The University of Denver men’s hockey team is likely hard at work preparing for this weekend’s Frozen Four. Still, they took some time to show their support.

Now, six MLB teams actually got their season started on Sunday. The Denver Broncos took notice, throwing a little shade baseball’s way.

Baseball started today. Not as good as football, tbh. https://t.co/BEVSyMPByS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 3, 2017

Image courtesy of the Colorado Rockies/Twitter.