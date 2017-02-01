Colorado’s Brie Oakley Named Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

After an impressive senior year, Grandview High School student-athlete Brie Oakley was selected as the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Finishing her season unbeaten, Oakley won the Class 5A individual state championship, setting the course record time of 17:07.83, as well as winning the NXN Southwest Regional championship at 16:56.

“I’ve had very competitive, talented runners before in our program, but Brie is simply at a different level,” said the Grandview coach Allyson Robbins.

Not only based on athletic excellence, The Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of The Year also focuses on a high standard of academic achievement. According to a press release, the selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Oakley not only put together an impressive resume on the racetrack, she also maintained a 4.60-weighted GPA in school. With having signed a National Letter of Intent, Oakley will be competing at the University of California Berkeley in cross country and track and field on a scholarship.

