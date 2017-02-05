Coming off another dominant season, Von Miller loses DPOY by one vote

The NFL Awards show kicked off last night on the eve of the Super Bowl 51, announcing the winners of many coveted NFL awards including the induction of the Hall of Fame class of 2017.

While fans in Denver cheered and celebrated about Super Bowl XXXII hero and Denver Broncos all-time leading rusher Terrell Davis finally get his name called into football immortality, another Bronco great was in the running for an award of his own.

Super Bowl 50 MVP and league superstar Von Miller was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year. Alongside him were Oakland DE/OLB Khalil Mack, New York Giants S Landon Collin, Seattle OLB Bobby Wagner and Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald.

Miller, coming off a historic playoff run that led the Broncos to their third Super Bowl victory in franchise history, signed a six-year $114.5 million extension with the team in the 2016 offseason. Despite sitting out for most of OTAs (Organized Team Activities), Miller compiled an incredible 2016 season. Miller picked up right where he left off, registering 13.5 sacks and 62 solo tackles. He also forced 3 fumbles and was named first team All-Pro and selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Many considered him the favorite for the award.

Unfortunately, Broncos fans watched as rival Khalil Mack was awarded the honor of 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Mack’s stats mirrored Miller’s at 11 sacks and 54 solo tackles. Mack shined on an Oakland defense that was considered by most to be suspect despite their playoff appearance.

While losing the award was frustrating and sad for fans to see, perhaps what is more saddening is that the vote count reportedly had Miller losing by one vote.

As Denver enjoys its last day as defending Super Bowl champions, fans will continue to celebrate Davis’ Hall of Fame induction well through his enshrinement in August. But for the former 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Miller will have to wait one more season before he has another chance to add DPOY to his already impressive NFL resume.