Count Christian McCaffrey amongst those who believe in leprechauns

Think you could catch a leprechaun? NFL draft prospect Christian McCaffrey might have a decent chance. Although cunning and swift, it’s doubtful the leprechaun can run a 4.48 40-yard dash and pull off a 37.5-inch vertical like McCaffrey. The running back seems to be in good spirits while preparing for the draft, as he provided his Twitter followers with some laughs Friday morning in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Who else seen a leprechaun say yeaahhhhhh! #HappyStPatricksDay 🍀 — Christian McCaffrey (@CMcCaffrey5) March 17, 2017

The tweet refers to the 2006 viral youtube video of an Alabama town in full belief they had a leprechaun in their city. McCaffrey has every reason to be in a good mood, as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him the second-best running back in the draft Friday.