Cowboys give teams permission to talk to Romo in effort to facilitate trade

Their starting quarterback for a decade, the Dallas Cowboys are still trying to squeeze the last bit of value they can out of Tony Romo. On Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that according to a source, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has notified the general managers of all of the NFL’s franchises they are permitted to contact Romo or his agent to schedule a workout, visit or physical, before adding a caveat.

The Cowboys informed clubs they are "limited to conversations concerning (Romo's) 2017-19 NFL player contract." (i.e. to facilitate a trade) — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 3, 2017

Well, you cannot blame them for trying. Romo’s cap hit for the 2017 season is $24. 7 million. Should the Cowboys cut him, they would still be on the hook for $19.6 million. Without him restructuring, a trade still is probably unlikely.

Since this saga began, the two teams most often speculated about in regards to potential destinations for Romo are the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Neither had been interested in trading for Romo previously, and that is unlikely to have changed.