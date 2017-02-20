CSU men’s basketball team gives a look into how they operate

Currently tied for first in the Mountain West Conference, the Colorado State Men’s basketball team certainly knows how to operate on the hardwood. Perhaps they can operate elsewhere as well.

On Monday, CSU uploaded a video depicting Prentiss Nixon, Emmanuel Omogbo, Braden Koelliker and Anthony Bonner playing the children’s game: Operation.

As you could probably imagine, it was the guards that performed the best. The worst performance of the day went to Omogbo, with his ridiculously big mittens.

The Rams are in a three-way tie with Boise St. and Nevada atop the Mountain West standings, boasting an in-conference record of 10-4. They are 18-9 overall.

Video courtesy of Colorado State.