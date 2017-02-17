CSU players greet Larry Eustachy with cheers, open arms at practice

With details of a 2013-14 investigation into the Colorado State men’s basketball program surfacing recently, a lot of talk has centered around head coach Larry Eustachy’s treatment of his players.

Despite all of this, the CSU players themselves, at least the current crop, still seem to hold Eustachy in high regard. On Friday, the team released the following video.

After a much needed couple of days off after the Wyo win. Ready to get back to work with our 1st practice for the final push! #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/vnNJwxyinQ — CSU Rams MBB (@CSUMensBball) February 17, 2017

Cheers and admiration usually doesn’t follow fear and intimidation. At least in the eyes of his players, at least in the sentiment that is portrayed in the above video, Eustachy has endeared himself to this group. Perhaps the coach has turned over a new leaf, learned from his old way. That, at least, is the message being conveyed.