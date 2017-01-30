CSU’s Elin Gustavsson named Mountain West Player of the Week

Read this story at CSURams.com

Fresh off her career-best scoring performance against San Diego State, Colorado State senior forward Elin Gustavsson was named the Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Gustavsson has led the Rams in scoring for the past three games, including a career-best 32-point performance in the Rams’ 60-43 win over San Diego State. Gustavsson’s key stretch came with the Rams leading by eight after three quarters, as she buried 11 fourth-quarter points to put the Aztecs away. The senior made 13-of-21 field goal attempts against the Aztecs, and added six rebounds.

The Angelholm, Sweden native coupled that performance with a double-double in a 68-56 CSU victory at San Jose State. Gustavsson tallied 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting and corralled 10 rebounds en route to her four double-double of the season.

For the week, Gustavsson averaged 26 points per game along with eight rebounds per game. Gustavsson shot .639 (23-of-36) overall for the week, and shot .667 (4-of-6) from three-point range and 1.000 (8-for-8) from the free throw line.

Gustavsson’s honor on Monday is her first weekly conference honor of the season. It also marks the third of her career, as she picked up on weekly honor in each of her junior and sophomore seasons. Including Ellen Nystrom’s two weekly MW honors this season, the Rams have now earned weekly conference honors three times in 2016-17.

The Mountain West-leading Colorado State women’s basketball team returns to action this week with conference matchups against Boise State and UNLV. The Rams travel to Boise State on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a 7 p.m. MT matchup, and return home to host UNLV on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. MT.

Featured Image Credit: Twitter, CSU Women’s Basketball